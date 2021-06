Five people were arrested, including two on federal drug charges, Thursday after an investigation into a methamphetamine supply source for Laurel and Knox counties. Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigators said Harvey Couch of Beaver Dam, Kentucky and Amber Price of Harrisburg, Illinois were estimated to be moving 5 kilograms (11.02 pounds) of methamphetamine between Atlanta, Georgia and London and were reportedly also trafficking to Illinois, every two weeks.