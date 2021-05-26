FBI looks for man who threatened teller, robbed PNC bank in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The FBI is looking for a man who walked into a PNC Bank, threatened to shoot the teller in the head, and walked away with an undisclosed amount of money. According to the FBI, around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday the suspect walked into the PNC Bank at 10900 Lorain Avenue. After waiting in line, he approached the window and told the teller “don’t give me any bait or dye packs or I’ll shoot your head off, hurry up and give me up the money.”www.cleveland19.com