Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

FBI looks for man who threatened teller, robbed PNC bank in Cleveland

By Steph Krane
cleveland19.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (WOIO) - The FBI is looking for a man who walked into a PNC Bank, threatened to shoot the teller in the head, and walked away with an undisclosed amount of money. According to the FBI, around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday the suspect walked into the PNC Bank at 10900 Lorain Avenue. After waiting in line, he approached the window and told the teller “don’t give me any bait or dye packs or I’ll shoot your head off, hurry up and give me up the money.”

www.cleveland19.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Pnc Bank#Cleveland Police#Fbi#The Pnc Bank#The Cleveland Division#Crimestoppers#Pnc Employees#Man#Suspect#Lorain Avenue#West 117th Street#Money#White Dirty Blond Hair#Woio#Doors#Running#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland FBI requests help in identifying 4 suspects in 9 recent carjackings

(CLEVELAND) The Cleveland Division of the FBI released photos on Monday of four suspects wanted in connection with at least nine recent Northeast Ohio carjackings. Per Cleveland.com, the bureau and six local police departments are working to identify the four men pictured in what appears to be a convenience store. A news release accused them of stealing at least nine cars in the region since April 28, with the publication reporting a surge of eight carjackings between May 12 and Monday.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

US Marshals offers reward for help finding wanted fugitive accused of killing two people sitting in their car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information which would lead to the capture of a wanted fugitive. Donta Dixon is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault. He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

New clue in murders of man, woman in Rocky River Reservation: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has turned an anonymous tip into a possible look at the killer in one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest mysteries, the murders of Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge in the Cleveland Metroparks. Days ago, we revealed video never seen before. Now, we have...
North Olmsted, OHcleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts North Olmsted hit-and-run driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a hit-and-run driver accused of leaving a 70-year-old North Olmsted man seriously hurt in the street. Christopher Garcia, 37, was indicted on the charge of not stopping after an accident. North Olmsted police said Garcia stuck Richard Ruscin around 6:30...
Independence, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Man threatens to urinate in police car after being arrested for theft: Independence Police Blotter

Police responded to a theft in progress at a Drug Mart store at 1:02 p.m. May 2. The suspect was detained by store security officers after he was seen putting $118 worth of items including shampoo bottles, Tide Pods, Vaseline, and headphones into a book bag. The man was found to have numerous theft warrants out of the Shaker Heights and Maple Heights police departments. The man was cited for theft and reportedly told police he would be back to “steal all the (expletive) from this (expletive).” He was told he would be charged with criminal trespassing if he did. When police drove him to his residence, the man threatened to “send his entourage” to rob the Drug Mart store. He was dropped off at Public Square in Cleveland after threatening to urinate inside the police cruiser.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Cleveland family looks for missing woman

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The family of 22-year-old Imani Hall said they’re worried after they haven’t heard from her in two days. Hall’s aunt said they last saw her around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of 187th Street and Harvard Avenue. She was wearing a black mini dress and a short sleeve white sailor moon t-shirt, as well as Chuck Taylor sneakers.
Ohio StatePosted by
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Authorities Seize $7.16 Million Worth Of Fake AirPods In Ohio

Law enforcement agents seized 36,000 counterfeit AirPods in Ohio. They're valued at about $7.16 million. It happened with three separate shipments, each containing about 12,000 fake AirPods. The Kentucky-bound cases were shipped from China, and an import specialist confirmed that the items violated trademark and copyright codes, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
Garfield Heights, OHcleveland19.com

Man, woman shot in Garfield Heights, woman dies from her injuries

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Garfield Heights woman died after being shot early Saturday morning. Garfield Heights police said Jasmine Cabil and a 37-year-old Cleveland man were shot in the 13700 block of Maplerow Avenue around 2:30 a.m. EMS transported Cabil to Marymount Hospital where she was pronounced...