Spoilers ahead for the May 17 episode of 9-1-1 Season 4 on Fox, called "Suspicion" and possibly the Season 4 finale. 9-1-1 has a reputation for delivering cliffhangers that can be very, very deadly, and the penultimate episode of Season 4 ended on a twist that might mark the end of a major character. Just as the big case of a mother who has been keeping her child sick was wrapping and Eddie and Buck were nearly ready to leave the scene, a shot rang out and hit Eddie in the chest, spraying Buck with his best friend's blood and sending Eddie down into a puddle of his own blood, and it certainly looked like he was dying (if not dead) when the episode ended. But did the promo for the finale reveal that he survives?