North West, Icon, Calls Out Kim Kardashian for Not *Actually* Listening to Olivia Rodrigo

Much like the rest of the world, Kim Kardashian is obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License." Like to the point where she filmed herself listening to it in the car shortly after her split from Kanye West made headlines. She even dropped these telling lyrics: "Today I drove through the suburbs / And pictured I was driving home to you / And I know we weren’t perfect / But I’ve never felt this way for no one, oh / And I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay, now that I’m gone / I guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me."