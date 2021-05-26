Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilford, NH

Marilyn Manson wanted in NH for allegedly spitting on a videographer

By Melissa
hot969boston.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Manson is making local headlines as he’s wanted in NH for an alleged assault that took place on a videographer back in 2019. He was playing the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford when he spit onto one of the jumbotron cameras and the videographer says the saliva struck them which amounts to “unprivileged physical contact,” His lawyer says he’s aware of the warrant which was issued in 2019 and says the accusations are ludicrous. Although he’s made no arrangement to come back to NH to answer to the charges.

hot969boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilford, NH
Gilford, NH
Entertainment
State
New Hampshire State
Gilford, NH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spitting#Saliva#The Warrant#Assault#Nh#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Kingston, NHnbcboston.com

Man Charged in NH Gender Reveal Explosion That Shook Several Towns

A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with a gender reveal explosion that shook several area towns last month. Anthony Spinelli of Kingston has been charged with disorderly conduct, citing the fact that the blast "caused public alarm," police said Monday. Spinelli turned himself in to police and is cooperating.