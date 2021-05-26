Marilyn Manson wanted in NH for allegedly spitting on a videographer

Marilyn Manson is making local headlines as he’s wanted in NH for an alleged assault that took place on a videographer back in 2019. He was playing the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford when he spit onto one of the jumbotron cameras and the videographer says the saliva struck them which amounts to “unprivileged physical contact,” His lawyer says he’s aware of the warrant which was issued in 2019 and says the accusations are ludicrous. Although he’s made no arrangement to come back to NH to answer to the charges.