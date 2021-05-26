Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Olyseum (OLY) Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a total market cap of $26.86 million and $45,636.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Currency#Market Cap#U S Investors#Income Investors#Olyseum Lrb#Usdt#Btc#Dot#Ksm#Olyseum Olyseum#Cryptocompare#Receive News Updates#Olyseum Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat#Rune#Tops#Olyseum Coin Trading#Cryptocurrency Exchanges#Currency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Monkey Project (MONK) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $1.13 million and $460.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GamyFi Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003842 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $1.18 million and $60,232.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Request Market Cap Reaches $74.56 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $74.56 million and approximately $836,374.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Akropolis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.10 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Akropolis has a market cap of $60.03 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0237 on Top Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $404,331.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ByteNext (BNU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $327,735.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TerraCredit Achieves Market Cap of $14.08 Million (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $14.08 million and $19.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.88 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $77,260.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00009313 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Solanium (SLIM) Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $177,319.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Eminer Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $962,743.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CryptoFranc Achieves Market Cap of $2.22 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $50,352.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carry (CRE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $60.39 million and $1.09 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Measurable Data Token Achieves Market Cap of $20.86 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $20.86 million and $5.17 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rabbit token (RBT) Market Cap Hits $265,832.01

Rabbit token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Rabbit token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rabbit token has a market cap of $265,832.01 and $7,540.00 worth of Rabbit token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rabbit token has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PengolinCoin Market Cap Reaches $107,138.70 (PGO)

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One PengolinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PengolinCoin has a total market cap of $107,138.70 and $96,051.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PengolinCoin has traded up 1% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Achieves $41.76 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00006305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $41.76 million and approximately $243,962.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Earneo (RNO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.58 Million

HEX (HEX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000238 BTC. Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000281 BTC. Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00150939 BTC. MXC (MXC)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IRISnet Hits Market Cap of $75.42 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $75.42 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $44,179.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MahaDAO Market Cap Tops $5.91 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $688,474.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00009960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.