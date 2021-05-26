The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Rayonier worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com