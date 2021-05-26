Cancel
Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $226,266.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
