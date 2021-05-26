Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $927,141.74 and $12,827.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.