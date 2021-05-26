Winterreise: Padmore / Kolesnikov @ The Ragged Music Festival, London

Schubert’s great work is presented in an ideal setting. Tenor has something of a gift for the haunted loners with one eye on mortality, offering defining performances as Captain Vere in Britten’s Billy Budd and Aschenbach in Death in Venice. He’s got world-weariness down pretty well too as a tender, broken-hearted Evangelist in notable performances of both Bach Passions. So it was unsurprising, perhaps, that his performance of Winterreise at the Ragged School Festival in London’s Mile End would be delivered with such naturalness and intimacy. Padmore was joined in his chilly sojourn – May offering unseasonable but thematically apt weather outside – by young pianist Pavel Kolesnikov, who was taking his first journey through this toweringly atmospheric work of German Romanticism. He couldn’t have picked a more experienced partner in not just song but indeed this cycle – Padmore has recorded it to great acclaim with Paul Lewis and in a more historically-contoured way with fortepiano exponent Kristian Bezuidenhout.