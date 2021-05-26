Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Winterreise: Padmore / Kolesnikov @ The Ragged Music Festival, London

By Benjamin Poore
musicomh.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchubert’s great work is presented in an ideal setting. Tenor has something of a gift for the haunted loners with one eye on mortality, offering defining performances as Captain Vere in Britten’s Billy Budd and Aschenbach in Death in Venice. He’s got world-weariness down pretty well too as a tender, broken-hearted Evangelist in notable performances of both Bach Passions. So it was unsurprising, perhaps, that his performance of Winterreise at the Ragged School Festival in London’s Mile End would be delivered with such naturalness and intimacy. Padmore was joined in his chilly sojourn – May offering unseasonable but thematically apt weather outside – by young pianist Pavel Kolesnikov, who was taking his first journey through this toweringly atmospheric work of German Romanticism. He couldn’t have picked a more experienced partner in not just song but indeed this cycle – Padmore has recorded it to great acclaim with Paul Lewis and in a more historically-contoured way with fortepiano exponent Kristian Bezuidenhout.

www.musicomh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Mile End#World Music#Venice Festival#Recorded Music#House Music#Romanticism#German#Royal Opera House#Covid#Victorian#Sind Hinab#Besten Zwei#London#Room Schubert#Musical Storytelling#Song#Verses#Defining Performances#Winter Journey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Atlanta, GAatlantaintownpaper.com

Music festivals are back!

After a full year without live music, Atlanta’s festival season is about to kick into high gear. Music Midtown announced its return to Piedmont Park the weekend of September 18-19. This year’s two-day festival features four stages spread throughout the park. The lineup includes performances by Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, the Black Pumas, Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and dozens more.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta Music Festival Reveals 2021 Lineup

Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers and more are slated to perform at Music Midtown in Atlanta. Here’s what to know about Music Midtown, according to the festival:. “Music Midtown features a diverse lineup of over 30 artists across 4 stages. Be it rock and roll, hip hop, pop, electronic, or anything in between, Music Midtown has been Atlanta’s premier festival for music lovers of all kinds since 1994.”
Easton, MDstardem.com

Music festival finds new chamber

EASTON — The 36th annual Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival will be held June 4–12, at its new permanent home — the Ebenezer Theater, at 17 S. Washington St. in Easton. The Festival’s exciting two-week program of six concerts featuring 15 artists will be presented live, in full compliance with state and local COVID-19 regulations, as well as streamed on the web. Artistic directors Marcy Rosen and Catherine Cho have created a compelling program of chamber music masterworks by Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms, and Schumann, among others, as well as intimate duo performances of music by Joseph Bologne, William Grant Still, William Bolcom, and Amy Beach.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

The Best Months For Electronic Dance Music Festivals

Electronic dance music festivals are getting bigger each year. While they started out as just national parties in Europe, they have expanded to the United States, Canada and Japan. DJs from all over the world travel to these parties to get the recognition and exposure that they deserve. If you want to be a part of this growing community, there are some things that you can do to ensure your spot at an event.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

CHRCHx Soul Music Festival: Episode One

Contemporary gospel singer and guitarist Jabari Johnson performed on May 17 at the CHRCHx Soul Music Festival. The Houston native has learned to merge rock, contemporary R&B, and worship music into his solo career. As a member of Bishop T.D. Jakes’ church band, he made his solo debut with 2019’s Day of Redemption.
Musicedmidentity.com

Insomniac Drops Details for Lost In Dreams Music Festival

After launching Lost In Dreams earlier this year, Insomniac has unveiled the details for the debut edition of its standalone festival. Back in February, Insomniac continued its growth into new reaches of the dance music and festival scene by unveiling one of its newest brands, Lost In Dreams. Centered around the sound of melodic dubstep, future bass, and other styles that tug at your heartstrings, the freshly minted imprint has already unveiled tunes from the likes of Kaivon, Haywyre, Crystal Skies and Danny Olson, and more.
MusicThe Guardian

Edinburgh international festival returns with music-heavy lineup

After a year away because of Covid-19, the Edinburgh international festival is returning with a music-heavy lineup for 2021. Although the festival’s usual raft of live theatre and dance productions have been limited by the pandemic, there will still be more than 170 performance events, including concerts from artists such as Damon Albarn, Laura Mvula, and the London Symphony Orchestra directed by Simon Rattle.
Musichemispheresmag.com

Take in Classical Music and Mountain Scenery at These Summer Festivals

While artists and venues have tried to make due with virtual performances over the past year, nothing can replace the shared thrill of an in-person concert. That goes not only for pop stars but for orchestras. With music festivals set to make a comeback this summer, here are three orchestral concert series that send world-class musicians onto stages with spectacular Rocky Mountain backdrops.
Festival4barsrest.com

Countdown to Mountbatten Festival of Music

The Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines are returning to the stage this Saturday night (5th June at 7.30pm) with a brilliant online concert broadcast. As recently reported on 4BR, having been deployed throughout the country in support of the NHS and the vaccine rollout programme, the world-famous military band has reunited to produce their 49th consecutive Mountbatten Festival of Music.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Pandemic colors 2021 ASO American Music Festival

A new era of post-Covid art has begun, declares David Alan Miller, music director of the Albany Symphony Orchestra. And he’s not referring to new protocols for how we gain admission to concert halls. Miller holds that the music itself is changing and he sees it in the six new works that will be premiered during the orchestra’s latest American Music Festival, which runs Thursday to Sunday, June 10-13.
Musicbleedingcool.com

Coachella Music and Arts Festival is back for 2022 on YouTube

California's favorite music festival/party in the desert has taken a few years off (thanks, COVID-19), but Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the iconic Palm Springs music festival, will return the weekends of April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022. Continuing their 10-year partnership, YouTube will once again be the home of the festival's official livestream.
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

Buy Matilda The Musical Tickets in London

WE WORK WITH UK'S BEST THEATRE TICKET AGENTS TO FIND YOU THE CHEAPEST SEATS!. Stereoboard helps you find the best theatre ticket deals from the UK's most trusted ticket agents. We've searched our panel of over 100+ sellers to find you the best prices for Matilda The Musical in London's West End.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Music Midtown releases 2021 festival lineup

ATLANTA - Atlanta's massive music festival hosted at Piedmont Park announced a highly-anticipated, post-pandemic lineup on Tuesday. Music Midtown, set for Sept. 19 and Sept. 19, is headlined by Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage and DaBaby. The festival features a lineup of 30 bands and artists across...
Musicthewordisbond.com

Celebrate Forest City London Music Week!

This week is a special one for the local music scene. It is Forest City London Music Week and there are all sorts of ways you can celebrate. Check the FCLMA website for a list of virtual events you can partake in. The 19th Annual Award Show gala is going down on Saturday and the award for best hip-hop artist will be given out to one of these deserving nominees.
MusicNME

KISSTORY Festival to return to London for 2021 edition

KISSTORY Festival is set to return to south London later this year. The KISSTORY radio station, which is part of the Kiss Network, will stage a two-day event on Streatham Common from September 25-26, with the organisers promising “two huge days of the very best Old Skool and Anthems”. “After...
Musicyourclassical.org

Lee Koonce and the Gateways Music Festival

On today's show, join us for highlights from the Gateways Music Festival, a festival devoted to classical musicians of African descent. Learn about Artistic Director Lee Koonce in his own words, and hear the Gateways Festival Orchestra perform the Symphony No. 3 by Florence Price. Episode Playlist. Hour 1. Walter...
MusicThe Guardian

Philharmonia/Uchida/Salonen review – smaller scale but beautiful, Salonen bows out with a whisper

The Philharmonia was back in front of an audience just in time to bid farewell to Esa-Pekka Salonen, who hands over as principal conductor to Santtu-Matias Rouvali this autumn. In other circumstances Salonen might have liked to go out with a bang, as he told us from the podium during a chatty preamble. Instead, here was a whisper: a perfectly put-together programme, making a virtue of the fact that only around half of his orchestra could fit on the stage under distancing rules, and setting the seal on his 13-year tenure in a very personal way.
Moviesheyuguys.com

The BFI London Film Festival announces dual London Cultural hubs – Royal Festival Hall to host red carpet gala premieres

The BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express has announced a new structure for this year’s edition. Alongside flagship venue, BFI Southbank, a new partnership with the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall will make London’s Southbank the heart of the film festival experience, with this iconic cultural neighbour hosting red-carpet gala premieres.