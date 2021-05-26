Cancel
The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

By Emily Schoerning
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.44 ($1.36).

