The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.26.