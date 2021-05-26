Cancel
CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,871.00

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $18,871.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

