Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Million

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $62,662.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 93.5% higher against the US dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Currency#Market Cap#Money Market#Etz#Sero#Etho#Ella#Bitcoiin#Etherzero Org#Cryptocompare#Dapps#Free Cryptobeat#Btc#Mpt#Callisto Network#Currency#Cryptocurrency Exchanges#U S Dollars#Money Plant Token
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Signata Market Cap Reaches $2.31 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $36,026.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketstickerreport.com

AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Reaches $7.27 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $117,293.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stockstickerreport.com

PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Reaches $7.50 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $847.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Reaches $89.86 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $89.86 million and $439,256.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TerraCredit Achieves Market Cap of $14.08 Million (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $14.08 million and $19.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ByteNext (BNU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $327,735.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Measurable Data Token Achieves Market Cap of $20.86 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $20.86 million and $5.17 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Venus Reward Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.41 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $67.41 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $178.25 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $178.25 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Capitalization Hits $6.64 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $317,634.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Proton Achieves Market Cap of $33.60 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $33.60 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Achieves $41.76 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00006305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $41.76 million and approximately $243,962.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Reaches $7.26 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $223,564.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BonusCloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $47,809.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.00 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $50.00 million and $467,013.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Hits $372,886.83 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $372,886.83 and approximately $10,280.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chrono.tech Hits Market Cap of $20.90 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $29.43 or 0.00082061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and $413,701.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.88 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $77,260.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00009313 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Navcoin Hits Market Cap of $25.99 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $25.99 million and $768,365.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rabbit token (RBT) Market Cap Hits $265,832.01

Rabbit token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Rabbit token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rabbit token has a market cap of $265,832.01 and $7,540.00 worth of Rabbit token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rabbit token has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.