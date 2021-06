Over the past few years, the Philadelphia Eagles have placed a real emphasis on acquiring the cream of the UDFA crop. Not only that, but they’ve invested more than most teams when doing so. In 2019, players like Alex Singleton and T.J Edwards burst onto the scene, while Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta all received at least $80K in guaranteed money. Michael Jacquet, Grayland Arnold, and Luke Juriga all received at least $90K in 2020. We can trace this all the way back past Corey Clement’s rise in 2017, to Trey Burton’s arrival on the roster back in 2014.