Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share
Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.www.modernreaders.com