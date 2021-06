RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A developer is seeking to build five houses on now-vacant lots of about one acre each on Brush Road, across from Loganberry Drive. Sergio DiFranco, of SGB Holdings, LLC., appeared with his business partner before the city’s Planning Commission during its online meeting Wednesday (June 9). The acreage is now owned by SBG, which sought from the Commission a lot split and approval of a grading plan for the ravine at the rear of the property. At one time, there were three houses standing on the property. All have since been removed.