$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter
Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $695.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.www.modernreaders.com