As the G7 summit got under way last week, Jill Biden, the US president’s wife, accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge, was dispatched to meet schoolchildren – as was Melania Trump during Donald Trump’s UK visit, and indeed as was Meghan Markle when she first became known as Prince Harry’s partner. Why not a manufacturing facility? Or a scientific research establishment? This continuing assumption that women are only interested in “soft” issues around children and education does the cause of equality no favours at all.