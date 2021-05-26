Cancel
BWS Financial Comments on Tuesday Morning Corp.'s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Analysts at BWS Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tuesday Morning in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

