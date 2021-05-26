Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Son, ghostwriter of late senator say Trump intervened to stop probe of Patriots' Spygate scandal

By Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham
ESPN
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN THE SPRING of 2008, the NFL was in crisis. A hard-charging United States senator from Pennsylvania named Arlen Specter had launched an investigation into the Spygate scandal. He tried to determine how many games the New England Patriots' illegal videotaping operation of opposing coaches' signals had helped the team win and learn why the NFL, under the orders of commissioner Roger Goodell, had destroyed all evidence of the cheating. By May, Specter -- a former Philadelphia district attorney and a lifelong Eagles fan -- was so angry at the "stonewalling" of his inquiry by the league and the Patriots that he called for an independent investigator, similar to the Mitchell investigation of steroid use in professional baseball. League executives and coaches might be forced to testify under oath. The prospect sent the league, and its new commissioner, into panic. "If it ever got to an investigation," Goodell said at one point, "it would be terrible for the league."

www.espn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Jonathan Kraft
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spygate#American Football#Eagles#Espn#Spygate#Republican#Democratic#The U S Senate#Congress#Kushner Inc#Lincoln Bedroom#New York Times#U S C#Sports Illustrated#Nfc#Los Angeles Rams#Dear Donald Melania#Nfl Network#New York Giants#Gillette Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Senate
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Comcast
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tom Brady reunion: ‘He did so much for us’

While New England Patriots fans might be struggling with the fact that Tom Brady will soon return to Gillette Stadium in a different uniform, owner Robert Kraft seems to be looking forward to the reunion. Kraft told TMZ Sports on Friday that despite him moving on from the organization after...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Kraft Was Asked Who Patriots’ Starting QB Should Be

The New England Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round this year, but it appears unlikely that Mac Jones will be the Week 1 starter. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made it clear that Cam Newton is the team’s starting quarterback, though there will be competition. “Mac was available...
NFLnbcboston.com

Robert Kraft Defers to Bill Belichick Over Cam Newton-Mac Jones Situation

Kraft puts ball in Belichick's court over Pats' QB situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Robert Kraft isn't getting in Bill Belichick's way this year. But he's making it clear that he wants to see some results. The Patriots owner was asked in a recent interview with TMZ Sports...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Robert Kraft reacts to Tom Brady’s scheduled return to New England

Tom Brady’s pending return to Foxborough has been the talk of the NFL since the league released the 2021 schedule on Wednesday. The reactions poured in quickly, including Tom Brady Sr. calling into Zolak & Bertrand on Thursday. On Saturday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared his thoughts on the game,...
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots owner Robert Kraft glad he doesn’t have to rule on QB competition

Robert Kraft sounds glad he doesn’t have to choose his starting quarterback for the 2021 season. “Well we’re excited to have [Mac Jones], but I’m excited to have Cam Newton, too,” the Patriots owner told TMZ when approached on the street, adding: “I pay Bill (Belichick) a lot of money, I’ll let him decide.”
NFLNBC Sports

Kraft puts ball in Belichick's court over Pats' QB situation

Robert Kraft isn't getting in Bill Belichick's way this year. But he's making it clear that he wants to see some results. The Patriots owner was asked in a recent interview with TMZ Sports what he thought of quarterback Mac Jones, the team's No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft who is expected to compete with veteran Cam Newton for the starting job this season.
NFLNECN

Robert Kraft ‘Excited' for Tom Brady's Week 4 Return to Foxboro

Kraft shares excitement for Brady's Week 4 return to Foxboro originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. NFL teams recently announced their schedules for the 2021 season, and no game stands out more than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New England Patriots matchup in Week 4. U.S. & World. The Oct. 3 "Sunday...
NFLNational football post

Patriots owner ‘excited’ for Tom Brady’s Week 4 return

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is ready to embrace an old friend when Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 of the upcoming NFL season. “Excited to have him,” Kraft told TMZ Sports on Friday. “He’s a great guy, and he did so much for us. I love him.”
NFLPatsFans.com

Another ESPN Patriots Spygate Report is a Reminder of How Ridiculous that Story Remains

Even fourteen years later, the term “Spygate” causes my eye to twitch whenever I hear it. Waking up to the news on Wednesday that ESPN decided to run a piece looking back at that situation again – this time with a different twist – is irritating, especially considering that one of the key sources of the story is Shanin Specter, the son of the late Arlen Specter. Arlen is the former Pennsylvania senator who tried to launch an investigation against the team in the aftermath of that whole debacle and it made quite a few headlines during that time.
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Bill Cowher doesn’t blame Patriots, Bill Belichick for Spygate scandal: ‘It’s only cheating if you get caught’

Bill Cowher’s tenure as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers featured two AFC Championship game losses to the legendary Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. In the early 2000s, the Patriots and the Spygate scandal was the topic of conversation in the NFL and even though New England may have had an advantage in both games, Cowher said that he doesn’t blame Belichick and the Patriots for doing whatever it takes to gain a competitive edge.
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Trump, 'Spygate' and the stench of tainted victory in New England

There is a certain stench emanating from Foxborough, Massachusetts — home of the New England Patriots, a team whose onetime National Football League dynasty aroused as much suspicion as awe. A similar odor can be traced to a country club in Palm Beach, Florida, where onetime President Donald Trump now calls home.
NFLGolf Digest

According to a friend of a friend of a friend, Roger Goodell is planning the single greatest day of golf in human history

There was a time when we almost felt bad for Roger Goodell. He was booed mercilessly at every NFL Draft for reasons people didn’t even remember. He had an unhinged president breathing down his neck for four straight years over some pre-game song and made an enemy of the single greatest quarterback in his sport’s history. There was a lockout and a pandemic. Super Bowl LIII happened. We’re not saying it was tough to be ol’ Roger, but it wasn’t easy either.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Robert Kraft 'excited' to have Mac Jones

The New England Patriots are entering a new era for the franchise as they’ve drafted a first-round quarterback in former Alabama star Mac Jones. While New England is typically quiet about its offseason moves and careful to tip a hand about pending decisions, team owner Robert Kraft was recently asked about the drafting of the former Nick Saban recruit.
NFLPatsFans.com

New England Patriots News 05-16, A Quick Look at the Patriots Roster

Good morning, here is your Sunday Patriots news 05-16 and AFC East Notes this morning. With rookie minicamp underway, the team will hold its annual team minicamp in June which means training camp is right around the corner. Here’s hoping to see the crowds return to the Gillette practice fields this year.