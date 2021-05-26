Driver hits two protesters near Brooklyn Bridge, NYPD car clips cyclist
A driver hit two protesters near the Brooklyn Bridge late Tuesday — with an NYPD car sideswiping a bike rider while in pursuit, according to video and police. The 21-year-old man driving a Volkswagen sedan “aggressively” tried to force his way through a large group — out to mark the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a former Minneapolis cop — holding up traffic on the Brooklyn side of the bridge, the NYPD said.nypost.com