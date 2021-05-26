Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Driver hits two protesters near Brooklyn Bridge, NYPD car clips cyclist

By Amanda Woods, Lee Brown
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver hit two protesters near the Brooklyn Bridge late Tuesday — with an NYPD car sideswiping a bike rider while in pursuit, according to video and police. The 21-year-old man driving a Volkswagen sedan “aggressively” tried to force his way through a large group — out to mark the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a former Minneapolis cop — holding up traffic on the Brooklyn side of the bridge, the NYPD said.

nypost.com
