Business

EU reportedly set to open formal antitrust probe into Facebook

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean regulators are reportedly set to open a formal probe into whether Facebook has violated antitrust laws by undermining rivals in the classified advertising market. The European Commission has already sent questionnaires to Facebook and its rivals asking whether the tech giant is warping the classified advertising business by promoting its online marketplace for free to its users, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

nypost.com
Businessteletrader.com

Japan to launch antitrust probe into Google, Apple - report

The Japanese government is set to launch an antitrust investigation into Apple and Google over their deals with Japanese phone makers, the Nikkei reported. According to the report, the government will look into the tech giants' business dealings in Japan, where their iOS and Android software make up more than 90% of the country's smartphone market.
BusinessCNET

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google targeted with 5 antitrust bills

US lawmakers unveiled a wide-ranging antitrust agenda Friday, aiming to rein in the competitive power of giants like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. The five bipartisan bills, the result of more than a year investigating competition in the digital marketplace, target what lawmakers call the "unregulated power wielded" by Big Tech.
Industryspglobal.com

EU extends steel safeguards another three years

The EU will extend the safeguard measures on imports of steel products for another three years, maintaining the product scope unchanged and allowing for a 3% annual liberalization of the tariff-rate quotas, according to an official notification sent to the WTO and released June 11. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
Businesssamachar-news.com

Karnataka HC Dismisses Pleas by Amazon, Flipkart to Quash Antitrust Probe

Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed pleas by Amazon.com Inc and Walmart’s Flipkart to quash an antitrust investigation, a lawyer told Reuters, more than a year after the probe was put on hold after legal challenges by the companies. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced a probe in January...
Businessreportsgo.com

Amazon might face USD 450 million fine for violating EU privacy reforms

Online retailer Amazon might face a USD 425 million fine for allegedly violating EU privacy laws. The case is related to alleged infringements of EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, GDPR, which were implemented back in 2018. For those unaware, Amazon’s EU headquarters is located in Luxembourg and hence involves the...
EuropeMiami Herald

Germany is lobbying EU for stricter climate rules, report says

Germany is lobbying the European Commission to set stricter climate protection targets for the region’s car and aviation industries, according to the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. In a position paper sent to the European Union executive, the government urged “ambitious fleet limits” for emissions from new cars in Europe by...
EuropeBillboard

European Commission Guidance Muddies the Waters for EU Copyright Directive

LONDON – When the European Parliament passed the EU Copyright Directive two years ago, it was hailed as a landmark victory for artists because it made platforms like YouTube liable for using unlicensed content in Europe. Now those hard-fought gains for rights holders are in danger of being diminished by...
Businessjurist.org

The European Commission’s Stance on the Recent Spotify-Apple Feud

Apurv Umredkar, a Legal Associate at a leading Indian law firm, discusses the European Commission's stance on the Spotify-Apple feud... With the commencement of 2021, antitrust investigations on a global level grew exponentially. The reason being, despite the world grappling with catastrophic COVID-19, surprisingly these enterprises added billions of dollars to their total market capitalization value. The regulatory concern is not with their increased revenue, but with their ignorant attitude and ever-growing dominance, which pose a threat to overall market (the consumers and small competitors therein). As a result, their act or even an omission is likely to attract the antitrust regulatory action. As far as litigation in antitrust space goes, most of the cases are against the five big tech corporate giants, which interestingly also hold the position of being world’s behemoth enterprises. Because the financial figures of these companies revolve around billions, or sometimes maybe even trillions, the fines and penalties in antitrust lawsuits are staggering.
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

EU Council approves bloc's agreement with UK on fishing opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday approved the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (UK) on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next. The issue has been a major bone of contention during the Brexit talks.
Industrynewsitem.com

The Latest: EU agency OKs Moderna vaccine site in France

LONDON — The European Medicines Agency has approved a new manufacturing site for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, in a move that could substantially boost production for the European Union. In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator says it had approved a site in Monts, France, operated by Recipharm....
Europeteletrader.com

EU to take 'measured response' to UK's unilateral moves

The European Union is planning to take a "measured response" to any new moves by the United Kingdom to unilaterally delay the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, RTE's Tony Connelly wrote on Friday. According to the reporter, the European Commission is considering three measures against London. Brussels already initiated...
Economylexblog.com

European Commission publishes finalised SCCs

The European Commission has published its final Implementing Decision on new standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for the transfer of personal data to third countries. The new SCCs have been expected for some time in order to address the entry into force of the GDPR and the requirements of that regime. The delay to the update was due partly to the European Court of Justice’s decision in Schrems II (C-311/18), and the need for the European Commission to reconcile the new SCCs with that decision. They also take into account the Joint Opinion (2/2021) of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) on the draft SCCs, as well as the EDPB’s draft recommendations on supplementary measures.
Small BusinessPosted by
@growwithco

How the EU's VAT Tax Changes Impact Small Businesses

On July 1, 2021, the European Union will change important rules regarding tax collection and tariff labels. Here is what businesses selling to EU customers need to know. In the pandemic era, online shopping significantly increased, and more U.S. businesses than ever started shipping overseas. However, U.S.-based companies that sell goods online to customers in the European Union will soon need to comply with new rules surrounding value-added tax (VAT) and tariff code labeling.
Economyomfif.org

EU readies landmark for bond markets

Next Generation EU toolkit could be used well beyond 2026 mandate. The European Union’s Next Generation fund has all the tools in place to launch the debut bond of a new €750bn entrant to the sovereign debt markets, two of its leading architects told an OMFIF event on 8 June. And they hinted at the possibility that this toolkit could be used by the EU for future issuance beyond the fund’s initial mandate of 2026.
Worldraleighnews.net

UK says it has reached €333mn fishing quota agreement with EU

The UK government has reached an agreement on fishing quotas for this year with the EU, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said on Thursday. The annual negotiations for 2021 are the first the UK has participated in after it left the EU last year. Despite making...
Travelteletrader.com

EU Council adopts digital COVID passport regulation

The European Council adopted on Friday the regulations related to the digital COVID-19 certificate, which will apply from July 1. The certificate will be issued free of charge and will allow travel within the European Union for residents who are fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative test result, or have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months. The measure will apply until June 30, 2022.
Lifestylewsau.com

EU countries clear plan to ease tourism over summer – diplomats

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries agreed on Friday to an easing of travel restrictions over summer that will allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid tests or quarantines and will broaden the list of EU regions from which it is safe to travel, diplomats said. Ambassadors from the 27 EU...