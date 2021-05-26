Flash Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Union FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN UNION, CENTRAL COLUMBIA, CENTRAL LAFAYETTE AND EAST CENTRAL MILLER COUNTIES At 651 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Magnolia, Stamps, Waldo, McNeil, Garland, Smithland, Macedonia, Canfield, Mount Vernon, Cornelius, McKamie, Lerch, Mars Hill, Laughlin and Medlock. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED