The SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse was inspired by the chameleon, a creature that changes its color depending on its mood and its surroundings. After my time with this mouse, I can safely say that the Rival 5 also transforms itself depending on what its user requires. It offers a wide array of customizable features and settings, some of which can even be saved differently for individual games, but they all depend on the SteelSeries software component. Fortunately, the Rival 5 still a pretty solid and versatile mouse without the software, but it definitely relies on the SteelSeries engine to take it from good to great.