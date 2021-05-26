Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, MT

Casting underway for Yellowstone series extras in Hamilton

By NBC Montana staff
NBCMontana
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone, a hit television series featuring Kevin Costner, is casting for extras right now. Producers will be filming for two days in Hamilton next month, shooting a protest scene that snow cancelled last year. Extras include protesters, members of the press, and FBI and swat team officers.

nbcmontana.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
Hamilton, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone#Television Series#Fbi#Extras#Shooting#Mont#Fbi#Swat#Casting#Snow#Producers#Team Officers#Protesters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Montana StatePost Register

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The Cascade County Sheriff says a pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found with a body inside it in the Missouri River last week. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the body has not been identified....
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Hamilton, MTravallirepublic.com

Little change in Bitterroot elk herd numbers this spring

Despite challenges created by the closure of the Hamilton airport and adjusting to a new pilot in accomplishing the spring’s annual elk survey, a biologist found elk numbers in the Bitterroot remained close to the same as two years ago. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologist Rebecca Mowry and others...