Dying Light 2 special live stream coming Thursday

The performance boost we have seen from PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles has been phenomenal. Whenever a developer announces that they have created a next-generation patch for their PlayStation 4 or Xbox One game. You will quickly find a large group of people eagerly reinstalling the game to see the improvements or changes. Xbox, in particular, has found great success in this with their FPS boost feature which has boosted over 100 games such as Prey, Alien Isolation, and many more. But for those games that don’t get this boost, these patches can be a godsend, especially for early Xbox One and PlayStation 4 titles that suffered from subpar framerates and resolution. It appears, however, that 2015’s Dying Light might get a next generation sooner rather than later.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO