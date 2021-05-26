CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2 special live stream coming Thursday

Cover picture for the articleTechland has revealed that a major announcement is on the way on Thursday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. BST on developer Techland’s Twitch channel. Hopefully this is an opportunity for us to learn more about this highly anticipated sequel to The Excellent Extinguishing light. The announcement came to me...

