12.9-inch iPad Pro mini-LED display is as custom as its M1 SoC, but early issues have emerged

By Sanjiv Sathiah
notebookcheck.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple likes to develop its own technologies where it can in order to differentiate itself from the competition. It’s custom A-series chips really stand out in this regard as being well ahead of the competition in many regards. The company’s latest Liquid Retina XDR display found in the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro model is no exception. Even though it isn’t the first mini-LED device to hit the market, it is the only to feature in-house Apple tech.

www.notebookcheck.net
