Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lady Gaga, De Niro, And J.Lo Sell ‘Well’ Building Seal, But It’s A Payday, Not A PSA

By National News Room
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxfsS_0aBq1F1F00

Viewers could be excused for thinking Robert De Niro was just being a good fella in an ad promoting safe buildings amid the covid pandemic, along with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Michael B. Jordan.

They would be wrong.

De Niro and the other A-list celebs are backing something called the Well Health-Safety seal, offered by the International Well Building Institute. The organization, a for-profit subsidiary of a decade-old real estate service company called Delos, is piggybacking on post-pandemic anxiety to profit by popularizing its healthy building certification program.

“Feeling safe should be a right for all, not a privilege for some,” De Niro says in one spot.

What the ad doesn’t tell viewers, though, is that the seal itself is something of a privilege that must be bought. Companies pay — sometimes a lot — to be judged on a range of categories. Some relate directly to covid (such as air quality), but others are less easily measured and have little obvious link to the pandemic (community “connectivities”).

And De Niro, plus Venus Williams, Wolfgang Puck, and even New Age guru Deepak Chopra are being well paid to endorse the Well seal in a carefully planned and executed campaign.

“We compensated them for their time,” IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon confirmed in an interview, explaining that the effort was modeled on a green schools campaign she ran several years ago at the U.S. Green Building Council. She declined to specify how much it cost to harness all that star power, or how much the company is spending to air the ads.

A spokeswoman said the spots have run nationally since late January on more than 30 networks, including Bravo, MTV, TBS, FX, Paramount, CNBC and CNN, but said the dollars spent “are confidential.”

The cost is certainly substantial. Data from the ad-tracking firm iSpot.tv shows that the institute has spent nearly $500,000 to air six ads.

“What I wanted to do with this campaign was make it very much in the style of a public service announcement,” Tony Antolino, the chief marketing officer at Delos, told Ad Age.

But the effort very much services the bottom line of Delos.

Not to be confused with the diabolical corporation of the same name in the HBO series Westworld, Delos was founded in 2009 by former Goldman Sachs partner Paul Scialla with the aim of linking real estate to the health and wellness industry.

The company has raised $237 million from investors, including Bill Gates, according to Forbes.

In interviews, Scialla describes himself as an “altruistic capitalist.” He told the Los Angeles luxury lifestyle publication Dreams that he saw “a unique opportunity to merge the world’s largest asset class — the $180 trillion worth of real estate — with the world’s fastest growing industry — wellness.”

Putting together an all-star cast for a for-profit venture took some doing.

“It wasn’t a fast process, because each of these celebrities and influencers has a rigorous process through which they filter any opportunity,” said Hodgdon, who also got director Spike Lee to ask questions of the famous “ambassadors.”

“We went through a pretty intensive process of educating the celebrities and the teams that work with them on why there was heft and legitimacy behind what we were putting out there,” she said.

She recalled Lady Gaga saying in one interview, “Look, I really believe in what you all are doing. I said yes to this because I think that this is really important.”

Having clean, healthy buildings is undoubtedly important for many. It’s especially so for the International Well Building Institute, which is using its seal as a gateway into its broader building certification services.

“What’s been exciting for us is that a lot of our customers who are entering in through the Well Health-Safety Rating are now beginning to upsize their commitment to achieve a full-on wellness certification, which is so important,” Hodgdon said.

The price for the health seal starts at $2,730 and rises to $12,600. Getting seals for multiple locations or franchises can run up to $166,000. Starter costs are cheaper if a property owner already buys the broader certification service. That starts at about $9,000 and rises to just over $100,000. Additional testing services start at $6,500.

Delos launched the certification standard in 2014 after what the institute says was a rigorous peer-reviewed process. The program is modeled on the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED program, and uses the Green Building Council to verify its work. Hodgdon worked there for a decade before moving to the IWBI, along with the Green Building Council’s founder, Rick Fedrizzi.

The certification covers 10 categories, including such easily measured things as air and water quality, sound and temperature, and harder-to-pin-down items such as mental health, community “connectivities,” movement and nourishment — all backed, Hodgdon said, by science and study.

Whether meeting all the standards in those categories will also lead to a building’s occupants becoming healthier and fulfilled probably will take a long time to prove. The company points to case studies — some done by its own workers and clients — that suggest the holistic approach pays off.

Independent experts — scientists, doctors, engineers, mental and physical health experts, and others — who helped evaluate the initial standard described the concepts as sound.

“They asked provocative questions. They were interested in what experts had to say. I thought it was a pretty good process,” said Ellen Tohn, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Brown University who runs an environmental engineering firm and is listed as a peer reviewer.

Still there’s no guarantee it actually works. Even the well-regarded LEED program often doesn’t live up to its hope and hype.

“It seems rather obvious: Skepticism is in order,” said John Scofield, a physics professor at Oberlin College in Ohio who has extensively studied the LEED program.

Scofield noted that there is very little empirical data that can be used to verify the effects of certification programs, since landlords often refuse access to researchers.

“Owners have little to gain by allowing someone to study the performance of their building. They have already garnered the green publicity and marketing that goes with the label,” he said.

“In the end, all of these programs, no matter how well-intentioned, turn into marketing and money.”

While Delos’ program appears to be the most ambitious attempt to create an independent arbiter of building health, there are others, including some run by nonprofits.

Another option for builders less focused on the mind-body connection and more on just air quality is the Environmental Protection Agency’s Indoor airPlus certification program.

It’s free.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
De Niro
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
John Scofield
Person
Robert De Niro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Iwbi#Bravo#Mtv#Tbs#Fx#Paramount#Cnbc#Cnn#Ispot Tv#Goldman Sachs#Dreams#Leed#Oberlin College#Brown University#Psa#Celebs#Real Estate#Likes#Ad Age
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Keystone, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Keystone XL Pipeline Project Terminated, Developer Says

The developer of the Keystone XL Pipeline announced that it was abandoning the contested project months after President Joe Biden revoked the pipeline’s federal permit. TC Energy permanently canceled further construction of the pipeline after conducting a comprehensive review of its options alongside the Government of Alberta, Canada, which had been a project partner, according to the energy company’s announcement on Wednesday afternoon. The company noted that the project, which had been strongly criticized by environmental groups, was suspended on Jan. 20 after Biden issued an executive order revoking its permit.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Orville Peck Adds Country Twist To Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’

The second of six reimagined tracks from Lady Gaga’s sophomore album Born This Way has been released. Canadian country musician Orville Peck has shared “Born This Way (The Country Road Remix)” from Gaga’s forthcoming release Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Edition out June 18 via Interscope Records. “My official...
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Tour Is Postponed Until 2022

Lady Gaga fans will have to wait a little longer until they see her on tour. The singer's Chromatica Ball tour has been postponed until 2022. In a statement emailed to ticket holders on Wednesday, Gaga expressed that they would have to wait to reschedule shows until summer of next year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Robert De Niro Shares Update on Devastating Leg Injury After Filming Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

While filming in Oklahoma recently, legendary actor Robert De Niro injured his leg on the set of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The 77-year-old apparently tore his quadriceps in his leg in a rather mundane way. De Niro wasn’t running around or doing anything out of character when the injury happened. In fact, he said he was simply “stepping over something” while on set.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Lisa Kudrow touched by Lady Gaga's comments on Friends: The Reunion

Lisa Kudrow nearly cried during her performance with Lady Gaga on TV special 'Friends: The Reunion'. The 57-year-old was joined by Gaga during the reunion and as well as performing the song 'Smelly Cat' with the pop megastar, the 'Edge of Glory' hitmaker also took a moment to thank Lisa for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay as the quirky character was an inspiration to misfits like herself when the show aired from 1994 to 2004.
MakeupHappi

Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Debuts Limited Edition Makeup Kit

Lady Gaga's beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the creative visionary’s groundbreaking Born This Way album with the introduction of the Bad Kid Vault - a covetable, limited-edition makeup box set of 16 Haus Labs beauty products including best-selling, highly-rated eyeliners (liquid, pencil, and kohl), lip crayons, glosses, and its iconic red sparkle lipstick.
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Reveals Hardest Part of His Recovery from the Shooting

During his latest health update, Ryan Fischer spoke about his continued journey to recover from a gunshot wound suffered while walking Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs. On May 24, Ryan Fischer posted a photo of himself sitting on the beach wearing a long-sleeved shirt and jeans. He was looking up at the sky as he placed his bare feet into the sand.
Musicmovin925.com

Listen to “Country Road” version of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” from 10th anniversary album project

Lady Gaga has tapped alt-country artist Orville Peck as the latest artist for her reimagining of her 2011 album Born This Way. As previously reported, Born This Way the Tenth Anniversary album, due out June 18, will feature the album’s original 14 songs, plus six reworkings of those songs by artists who are “representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.”
Designers & Collectionsneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Lady Gaga Teams Up With Versace

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Versace for a colorful capsule fashion collection to celebrate Pride Month. It’s also tied to the10th anniversary of her landmark album, Born This Way. Gaga made the announcement on Instagram wearing one of the Versace T-shirts, which features the album title and a Rainbow...
New York City, NYPosted by
WDBO

De Niro says leg injury may prevent Tribeca fest appearance

NEW YORK — (AP) — A leg injury may keep Robert De Niro from celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival. The accident happened last week in Oklahoma while on location for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”. The two-time Oscar-winner immediately flew back...
CelebritiesPage Six

Robert De Niro calls pain from leg injury ‘excruciating’

Robert De Niro is on the mend after suffering a serious leg injury. De Niro, 77, hurt one of his quad muscles while on location filming Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Oklahoma. “I tore my quad somehow … [It was] just a simple stepping over something and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Celebrate 10 Years of Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ With Our New Podcast

From sax solos by Clarence Clemons to the glorious oddness of “Judas” to the super-powered power ballad “You and I,” Born This Way was the moment Lady Gaga ascended to superstardom. To celebrate 10 years of the instant-classic album, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield joined host Brian Hiatt — who was in the studio with Gaga for a Rolling Stone cover story as she finished recording Born This Way — for a new episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. They break down the album’s greatest moments, put it in context of pop at the time, look at its influence, discuss our 2011 cover story, and much more.