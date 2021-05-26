Middle-Grade Book Club: Pashmina

The Middle Grade Book Club will be meeting virtually. Join us to discuss Nidhni Chanani's Pashmina. Priyanka Das has so many unanswered questions: Why did her mother abandon her home in India years ago? What was it like there? And most importantly, who is her father, and why did her mom leave him behind? But Pri’s mom avoids these questions?the topic of India is permanently closed. Copies of Pashmina made available by the Friends of the Larkspur Library, supplies are limited. Call the library at (415) 927-5005 to arrange to pick up a copy. For grades 4-8.