Free NHL Pick: Penguins vs. Islanders Prediction & Lines (May 26)
New York Islanders lead the series 3-2 Pittsburgh Penguins lost the previous two. Pittsburgh’s best player Sidney Crosby is without a goal in four games. New York Islanders have a chance to win their first series at Nassau Coliseum since 1993. They will have about 9,000 fans supporting them from the stands, which is the highest number of supporters this arena’s seen since early 2020. The question is, are the Penguins going to ruin their party?www.vegasodds.com