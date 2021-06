HARRISBURG – For the second consecutive session, legislation sponsored by House Health Committee Chair Kathy Rapp (R-Warren/Crawford/Forest) that would require health insurers to cover treatment plans for Lyme disease or related tick-borne illnesses as prescribed by a patient’s health care practitioner (House Bill 1033) was advanced in the Pennsylvania House by a solid bipartisan vote of 136-66. “It’s no secret that Pennsylvania has ranked among the highest in the nation for the number of confirmed cases of Lyme disease for nearly a decade,” said Rapp. “This legislation is a win-win to ensure that every patient diagnosed with this epidemic and other related tick-borne diseases has full access and insurance coverage for available and emerging diagnostics and treatment options, regardless if the treatment plan includes short-term or long-term antibiotic treatment.”