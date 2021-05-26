Audi Reveals New e-tron S Line Black Edition

Audi is making great progress with its e-tron range of electric vehicles. In fact, the company has already built 100,000 vehicles with the e-tron name, and after the recent reveal of the A6 e-tron concept, it seems that loads more electric stunners are on the way. But the first production Audi EV to feature the e-tron name is, uh, the Audi e-tron, and although it's already quite an impressive vehicle with innovative features, the people in Ingolstadt have decided that it needs a little more style. With that in mind, Audi has revealed the e-tron S line Black Edition, a more stylish version of the e-tron S line.