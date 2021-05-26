Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Audi Reveals New e-tron S Line Black Edition

By Sebastian Cenizo
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Audi is making great progress with its e-tron range of electric vehicles. In fact, the company has already built 100,000 vehicles with the e-tron name, and after the recent reveal of the A6 e-tron concept, it seems that loads more electric stunners are on the way. But the first production Audi EV to feature the e-tron name is, uh, the Audi e-tron, and although it's already quite an impressive vehicle with innovative features, the people in Ingolstadt have decided that it needs a little more style. With that in mind, Audi has revealed the e-tron S line Black Edition, a more stylish version of the e-tron S line.

carbuzz.com
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi E Tron#Audi E Tron#Tinted Windows#Production Company#A6#Audi Ev#Mythos Black#Quattro#Wheels#Feature#Tinted Rear Windows#Orange Brake Calipers#Ingolstadt#Innovative Features#Valcona Leather#Reveal#Line#Style#Carbon Inlays#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCarscoops

BMW M5 CS Vs Audi E-Tron GT, Ford Bronco In Limbo, 2022 Kia Sportage, Porsche 911 Launch Disaster, Alfa Romeo’s First EV: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Between coronavirus shutdowns and parts supply issues the Bronco’s launch has faced so many obstacles it makes the Rubicon Trail look like a freshly laid drag strip. And now, in an email to customers, Ford admits it doesn’t know when production roadblocks will be resolved.
Technologyconceptcarz.com

'Hey Audi, what's new for 2022?' - Audi infotainment platform expands with voice assistant and personalization features

• Native 'Hey Audi' voice assistant and integrated Amazon Alexa allow customers to control in-vehicle and home functions with 'wake up' words. •Personalization 2.0 enables drivers to save settings such as climate control, locking, lighting, and seat settings, and lets them transfer settings between Audi vehicles. •Integrated Apple Music allows...
CarsCAR Magazine

Audi Q4 e-Tron (2021) review: total eclipse

You know how they say never buy the first version of a new Apple product? Perhaps a similar golden rule should be applied to electric cars. The first model based on the VW Group's entry-level electric platform, the VW ID.3 released last summer, had a premature, unfinished edge to it. But every new MEB derivative launched since then has bettered the previous version. The ID.4 is quantifiably more appealing than the hatchback, the Skoda Enyaq is more convincing overall than both Volkswagens, and now the Audi Q4 e-Tron raises the bar for looks, perceived quality, driveability and performance.
CarsCNET

BMW iX vs. Cadillac Lyriq, E-Tron, Mach-E and Model Y: Electric SUVs compared

BMW is finally ready to enter the electric SUV game. Following in the still-fresh footsteps of automakers both near and far, the 2022 BMW iX looks poised to hit the ground running in the first quarter of 2022, offering some seriously stylish concept-car-adjacent looks inside and out. It's promising to be pretty darn efficient, to boot, with fifth-generation electric powertrain tech promising a manufacturer-estimated 300 miles of range. Sounds like a pretty solid package, right?
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Honda Reveals New CR-V Trim Called The Special Edition

Nearly halfway through 2021, most automakers are focused on 2022 models. However, Honda recently released a new trim level – called the special edition – to its 2021 CR-V lineup, which slots between the current LX and EX trim levels. Pricing for the new CR-V Special Edition starts at $27,725 for the front-wheel-drive model and $29,195 for all-wheel drive.
Buying CarsMercury News

Sponsored: The 2021 Lexus RX 350 F Sport Black Line Special Edition SUV

The Bottom Line: Is Lexus owned by Toyota? Toyota does own the Lexus lineup, but the two brands operate independently with headquarters in separate cities. Toyota is headquartered in Toyota City, while Lexus remains in Nagoya, Japan. Lexus has had its own design, engineering, and manufacturing facilities since the 2000’s.
Carsmoneyweek.com

Audi Q4 e-Tron: a superlative electric SUV

“You know how they say never buy the first version of a new Apple product? Perhaps a similar golden rule should be applied to electric cars,” says Georg Kacher for Car magazine. The first model based on Volkswagen’s entry-level MEB electric-car platform, released last summer, “had a premature, unfinished edge to it”. But every derivative since has improved on the last. Now, the Audi Q4 e-Tron has arrived, raising the bar yet again “for looks, perceived quality, driveability and performance” (Audi is a part of the VW Group).
CarsCarscoops

2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron: Design, EV Performance And Everything Else We Know

It’s an electric avalanche at Audi as the Ingolstadt-based automaker is in onslaught mode with battery-powered offerings coming on-stream in full force. Next on its product development calendar is the Q6 E-Tron (the Q5 e-tron name may also be used), which sits above the newly-revealed Q4 and is anticipated to replace the current e-tron SUV and its Sportback variant.
CarsStreet.Com

NIO Reveals 'Gemini' as Code Name for New Luxury EV Line

NIO (NIO) - Get Report revealed that "Gemini" is the code name for a new high-end electric vehicle lineup to be launched next year, burying speculation that the China-based EV maker was looking to release a less-expensive mass-entry-level electric car. NIO supplier JAC Group last month invited bids for construction...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Audi A3 And S3 Will Offer Some Exciting Colors

Long after their European audience debuts, the 2022 Audi A3 and 2022 Audi S3 sedans will hit US dealerships later this year, sporting some impressive updates over the previous generation. These new models present bolder exterior styling than before, so it's fitting that Audi offers some fun colors to accentuate the aggressive lines.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Audi RS3 Teased In RS Family Photo

Audi has been teasing the next RS3 for a while now, and we've been told that it will get a significant power bump to help it better fight the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S. It's one of the German carmaker's most exciting offerings and one that fans of the brand are waiting for with bated breath.
Carsmotor1.com

ABT Audi RS6 Avant Johann Abt Signature Edition Arrives With 790 HP

The Audi RS6 Avant is already one of the coolest wagons in the world, but ABT wants to make the estate even more special by launching the Johann Abt Signature Edition. It's limited to just 64 cars and marks 125 years since the Abt family set up its workshop in 1886.
Carstopgear.com

Here’s your very first look at the new, 400bhp-ish Audi RS3

Audi might wax lyrical about electrification and digitisation all it likes, but the company still hearts its combustion engines. Plastered across the flanks of its camouflaged new RS3 above – our first look at the new SuperHatch – is the five-cylinder turbo’s firing order. Seems the geek won’t just inherit...
Fremont, CAtflcar.com

How Does The Tesla Model S Plaid Compare To The Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, Lucid Air And Mercedes-Benz EQS?

Tesla’s taken another step forward on performance. On paper, there’s no denying the brand new Tesla Model S Plaid is a performance beast. Last night, though, we had another opportunity to actually see it in action, as CEO Elon Musk did an acceleration run on the test loop right outside the company’s Fremont, California factory last night. With 1,020 horsepower, a quoted 200 mph top speed and sub-2 second 0-60 time (not to mention a 9.23 second quarter-mile time), the Plaid aims to move the whole game forward not just among its main rivals, but to show just what sort of performance electric cars can achieve.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Is A More Practical 4 Series

It was a year ago that BMW took the covers off the controversial new 4 Series Coupe with its ungainly grille design. 12 months later, while not many have embraced the design fully, the initial shock has worn off somewhat. That's why the appearance of the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe isn't much of a surprise. This is the four-door, five-seater, more practical member of the 4 Series family.
CarsWired UK

The Audi e-tron GT has supercar speed with EV ease

The ‘entry’ model is the best; superb ride and handling; a genuine grand tourer. Max range could be better; audio EV noise an optional extra; no additional models planned. It’s a welcome sign of the times that the e-tron GT is Audi’s new flagship car. Not its flagship EV – flagship car. Moreover, the company expects its incoming electric compact SUV, the Q4 e-tron, to be its second-best selling car of all its models in the UK, only beaten by the fossil fuel A3. These are significant shifts for one of the world’s largest car manufacturers. You can almost feel a tipping point has been reached. Audi certainly thinks so.
Carstflcar.com

2022 Lexus NX Debuts With New Plug-In Hybrid And Turbo Powertrains, Fresh Styling And More Tech: Video

The second-generation Lexus NX hits dealers this fall. While the three-row, family-focused RX is the best seller in Lexus’ crossover lineup, the NX is the brand’s crucial contender against the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Acura RDX, among others. That means the 2022 Lexus NX had to play it smart with new styling, tech and powertrain upgrades, and the team behind this car hit on all three of those areas. There are new engines to the range — namely a new turbocharged engine for the NX 350 and the NX 450h+ as a plug-in hybrid variant.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Stunning New Concept Reveals Chinese Cars Are About To Get Seriously Pretty

Chinese automaker Geely is known for many things, including its ownership of Volvo and, more recently, for the launch of its premium electric car brand called Zeekr. Geely is less associated with beautiful and groundbreaking car design, although the company's latest concept has forced us to reconsider this. Geely has just introduced the dramatic Vision Starburst concept, which showcases the brand's Expanded Cosmos design philosophy.