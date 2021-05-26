Cancel
School District aims for no tax increase

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLENPAUPACK - Superintendent Michael Silsby said the goal is to pass a budget with no tax increase in Pike County and an even larger reduction in Wayne County. Because of the process of tax equalization, Silsby said it is impossible to have a zero percent increase in millage in both counties. Because the way real estate values are assessed differently in each county, a formula is required to find an equilibrium with no substantial difference in taxes for a property of equal value in each county. The millage will differ, but the effect will come out as equal as possible.

