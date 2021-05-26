Cancel
Grand Island, NE

Grand Island Public Schools hires new human resources administrator

By Jessica Votipka
Grand Island Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Island Public Schools will have a new face in its administration, as Kristen Irey has been hired as the district’s new chief of human capital management. Irey will replace current Chief of Human Capital Management Wayne Stelk. In a press release provided by the district, Stelk said, “Ms. Irey brings a unique skill set to Grand Island Public Schools. She has experience in human resources, adult education and law, which aligns perfectly with the HR needs and challenges of the district.”

theindependent.com
