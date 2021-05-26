Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Camp Seph Mack signs five-year lease

Indiana Gazette
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-hundred acres of land and 4,000 feet of lakefront area?. Pack your bag and head on out to Camp Seph Mack this summer for camping, hiking, fishing, boating or whatever adventure you may find. Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council, this week announced it recently signed a five-year lease with Yellow Creek State Park in Penn Run. This milestone is a significant move for Laurel Highlands Council on its mission to invite more youth to Scouting and inspire others to “Escape the Great Indoors.”

www.indianagazette.com
