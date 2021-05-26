Cancel
Watertown, SD

Watertown ten run rules Aberdeen

gowatertown.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Post 17 would bounce back with two big wins over Aberdeen on Tuesday. Game one was a 12-2 affair that was called in the fifth inning due to the 10 run rule. Braxton Lacher would have a big night with three hits, and four RBI’s. Andrew Czech would drop down two hits and three RBI’s. Kale Stevenson would go four innings, throwing 98 pitches for six hits, two runs, seven strikeouts, and issuing five walks. Connor Hanson would close the game on 25 pitches, fanning two.

www.gowatertown.net
Watertown, SD
Sports
Aberdeen, SD
Sports
City
Aberdeen, SD
City
Watertown, SD
Watertown, SDgowatertown.net

Watertown takes weekend series over Rapid City Post 22

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Post 17 would take the weekend series against the current South Dakota Legion Champions Rapid City Post 22. The purple and gold would take game one on Friday 10-7. Dawson Schmidt would drop down two hits and two RBI’s in the game. Jerod Cyrus would tally two hits and one RBI. Andrew Chech would pitch five innings, throw 100 pitches for five hits, seven runs, three earned, three strikeouts while issuing five walks.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Lutmer shines for Govs track at ESD Meet

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls track team competed in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Meet at the Swisher Activities Complex in Aberdeen on Saturday. A total of nine teams competed in the meet. As a team, the Govs girls placed seventh with 58 team points. The Govs...
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Watertown bowlers shine in state, city tournaments

Eleven area bowlers, including 10 from Watertown, are listed as division leaders according to unofficial final results from South Dakota USBC state tournaments that concluded recently. Area bowlers competed in the State Open, 700 and 700 Senior Tournaments at the Fair City and Riverview Lanes in Huron; State Women’s and...
Watertown, SDgowatertown.net

HS TRACK: Arrows place fourth at ESD

ABERDEEN, S.D. (GoWwatertown.net) — The Watertown boys and girls would both take home fourth-place finishes as a team at the Eastern South Dakota Track and Field Championships Saturday in Aberdeen. The Arrow girls would total 95.5 points as a team. Maggie Heesch would claim the individual title in the shot...
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Watertown drivers win three of five features at Casino Speedway

Watertown drivers enjoyed a successful night by winning three of the five feature races Sunday night at Casino Speedway. With a 71-car field on hand for the second weekly racing program of the season, Watertown drivers Scott Ward (late models), Trevor Anderson (modifieds) and Tommy Nichols (Midwest modifieds) each won feature races along with Andy Rossow of Florence (street stocks) and Jacob Aarhus of Canby, Minn. (hornets).
Aberdeen, SDBrookings Register

Bobcat girls take 2nd at ESD; Conrad leads boys with a pair of victories

ABERDEEN – The Bobcat girls finished second and the boys were fifth at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Track & Field Meet on Saturday. Brandon Valley took the girls’ title with 217.5 points. Brookings totaled 107 points in second. On the boys’ side, Aberdeen Central (139.5) and Brandon Valley (126)...
Aberdeen, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Auto Racing: Four area drivers earn feature wins at Aberdeen, Miller

Drivers Mike Nichols and Trevor Anderson of Watertown, Tony Konold of Clear Lake and Maria Broksieck of Goodwin each won feature races over the weekend at Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen and Miller Central Speedway. On Saturday night, Nichols won the Midwest modified feature and Konold the modified feature at...
Aberdeen, SDdrgnews.com

Lutmer Wins ESD Girls 3200 Meters

ABERDEEN – Jessica Lutmer picked up Pierre’s lone event win Saturday in the ESD track & field meet at Swisher Field. Lutmer captured the 3200 meters in 11:42.73. The Governor girls were seventh in the team standings with 58 points, while the boys were eighth with 44 points. Other top...
College Sportswnax.com

Jacks Fall 2 Points & 16 Seconds Short

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits came up two points and sixteen seconds short of a national championship, losing to Sam Houston 23 to 21 in Frisco Texas Sunday. Jacks Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says it is disappointing…. The Jacks lost starting quarterback Mark Gronowski during their first series. Stiegelmeier says...
Watertown, SDgowatertown.net

HS GOLF: Zebroski leads the way for Arrows at Mitchell Invite

MITCHELL, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — The Watertown Girls golf team took home a 10th place finish with a team score of 386 at the Mitchell Invitational on Friday. Sioux Falls O’Gorman won the meet with a score of 317. Riley Zebroski would lead the purple and gold with a score of...
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Arrow golfers find out where they stand in Mitchell Invitational

MITCHELL — Watertown High School’s girls golf team got to find out just where they stand on Friday during the Mitchell Invitational at the Lakeview Course. Seventeen of the state’s 18 Class AA teams competed and the Arrows finished 10th with a score of 386. O’Gorman won the tourney with a 317 score, 11 shots better than Harrisburg.
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Arrows teams each place fourth in ESD track and field meet

ABERDEEN — Brandon Valley maintained its dominance in the girls division and Aberdeen Central took the boys division, but head coach Chad Rohde was more than pleased with Watertown’s performance Saturday in the Eastern South Dakota Conference track and field meet. The Arrow teams each finished fourth out of nine...
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Crusaders handle Rebels in rematch of 2019 SPFL Championship

The Sioux Empire Crusaders cruised to a 56-17 victory over the Watertown Rebels in a rematch of the 2019 Southern Plains Football League Championship. The game was played at Great Plains Lutheran High School and was the first meeting between the two teams since that aforementioned title game, which the Crusaders also won. The SPFL did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Weekend Area College Roundup

• SDSU — Tyson Jenkins of Clark finished fourth (59-4.25) and Noah Huber of Clark eighth (56-8.5) in the men’s shot put during the second day of the Summit League Championships at Vermillion. Faith Leiseth of Hayti was 13th in the women’s shot put (45-5.75). Watertown High School grad Pierre...
Fayetteville, ARtodayskccr.com

Jacks to Fayetteville for NCAA Softball Regional

(KCCR) – FAYETTEVILLE – The South Dakota State University softball team now knows its destination for the NCAA Softball Championship. The Jacks will be in the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional and will face Stanford in the opening round of the tournament on Friday. The Jackrabbits, 42-6 overall and the Summit League...
SportsBrookings Register

Jackrabbits total 10 event wins

VERMILLION – South Dakota State won a pair of events Friday and six on Saturday to total 10 for the week as the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships concluded at the Lillibridge Track Complex. Coby Hilton was Most Outstanding Championship Performer and Josh Yeager was Track Championship MVP....
Aberdeen, SDAberdeen News

Girls high school golf: Aberdeen Central takes seventh at Mitchell Invite

Harrisburg's Reese Jansa posted a stellar performance at Friday's Mitchell Invite, shooting four-under to win with 68. Jansa was the only golfer under par on the day as O'Gorman's Shannon McCormick was second with 74. O'Gorman took the team title, combining for 317, ahead of Mitchell's 328. Aberdeen Central finished...