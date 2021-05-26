Watertown ten run rules Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Post 17 would bounce back with two big wins over Aberdeen on Tuesday. Game one was a 12-2 affair that was called in the fifth inning due to the 10 run rule. Braxton Lacher would have a big night with three hits, and four RBI’s. Andrew Czech would drop down two hits and three RBI’s. Kale Stevenson would go four innings, throwing 98 pitches for six hits, two runs, seven strikeouts, and issuing five walks. Connor Hanson would close the game on 25 pitches, fanning two.