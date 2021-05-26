Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Super Blood Moon meets lunar eclipse

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Skygazers were treated to a Super Blood Moon and lunar eclipse Wednesday morning. Action 2 News This Morning captured the view from our Oshkosh SkyCam. NASA says this happens when the moon passes through the umbra of earth’s shadow during the lunar eclipse. SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS...

www.wbay.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Partial Lunar Eclipse#Full Eclipse#Oshkosh Skycam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomynewpaper24.com

Hong Kong to expertise ‘tremendous blood moon’ throughout first whole lunar eclipse in three years – NEWPAPER24

Hong Kong to expertise ‘tremendous blood moon’ throughout first whole lunar eclipse in three years. A uncommon celestial alignment on Wednesday will give Hongkongers front-row seats to a phenomenon often called a “tremendous blood moon” when Asia experiences its first seen whole lunar eclipse in nearly three years.The eclipse will begin at 6.56pm, peak at 7.18pm and finish at 9.49pm.“It’s undoubtedly value taking a break day to catch this lunar eclipse,” mentioned Dickson Fu Wai-ho, president of the Sky Observers Affiliation of Hong Kong. “It begins fairly early, so folks may not have the ability to see it in time if…
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

What Can Anyone See That In the Night Sky In The Week that? Mars, Saturn, And A ‘Super Summer Strawberry Moon’ Sparkle In The Twilight

That each Monday, I highlight the celestial peaks for the coming week during the northern hemisphere (mid-northern latitudes), but make sure to check out my main feed for more in-depth articles on stargazing, astronomy, eclipses, and more. This is all about the “Super Strawberries Moon” this week. It’s the first, biggest, and brightest thunderstorm of the summer, and it’s also the lowest-hanging, so it would have an enormous influence. On Thursday, before it rises in the east. Take a few nights before that to look for bright Venus in the west after sunset, and also some Mars as it crosses through the Beehive Cluster; it will be directly in front of the starry sight on Wednesday, but if it’s clear, get clients eyes on any night either side if it’s clear—stargazers must take their chances.
Astronomyuniversalworkshop.com

A street eclipse

As a grandstand for today’s eclipse, our Thames-side dock and the steps down to it, facing southeast, might have been grand. But any observing paraphernalia I have, including the No. 14 welder’s glass that has served at many previous solar eclipses, is hidden in storage somewhere while the builders continue to rip our house apart and put it back together.
PhotographyDaily Standard

Annular Eclipse

The Daily Standard invites local residents to share their photos of local people, events and scenes. If you have a photo you think would interest our readers, email it to newsroom@dailystandard.com. By emailing a photo, you confirm you own the rights to the image and grant us the right to use it or not use it as we see fit in print, on our website, through social media or other means.
Astronomymombloggersclub.com

Solar eclipse

From Ontario, we suppose to see the solar eclipse today from 5.30 am to 5.48 am. Shafeen made a pinhole projector to watch the eclipse. He took help from the Youtube video where NASA trained how to make this projector. We set alarm at 5.00 am and I woke up....
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Lunar Payloads: New Science Investigations for the Dark Side of the Moon

As NASA continues plans for multiple commercial deliveries to the Moon’s surface per year, the agency has selected three new scientific investigation payload suites to advance understanding of Earth’s nearest neighbor. Two of the payload suites will land on the far side of the Moon, a first for NASA. All three investigations will receive rides to the lunar surface as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, initiative, part of the agency’s Artemis approach.
Aerospace & DefenseGeeky gadgets

NASA xEMU spacesuits for 2024 lunar mission

NASA has recently unveiled its new xEMU spacesuits preparing for its 2024 lunar mission, to once again put astronauts on the surface of the moon. Astronauts on the next mission to send the first woman and the first person of color to the moon, in the Artemis mission, will wear the latest spacesuit, called the exploration extravehicular mobility unit, also known as xEMU. A spacesuit is made up of nearly a half dozen different components and can have up to 16 layers, according to NASA.
AstronomyNASASpaceFlight.com

Lunar Solar Concentrators for south pole use

NASA Glenn Research has just expressed interest in purchasing solar concentrator mirrors for use at the south pole. This is not yet a formal Request for Proposal yet but is a common step that precedes one. The timeline is pretty short, it sounds like they would want this ready for...
Aerospace & Defensetuipster.com

This week at NASA...🚀 Stacking the Moon rocket for the #Artemis I mission🌑 Our Juno spacecraft makes a close flyby of Jupiter's moon Ganymede🌞 A partial eclipse of the Sun is visible across the northern hemisphereWatch:

Making Progress on Our Artemis Moon Rocket on This Week @NASA – June 11, 2021. Making progress on our Artemis Moon rocket, images from a close encounter with a Jovian moon, and a ring of fire for our Moon … a few of the stories to tell ... Please enable...
Astronomyastrology.com

Lunar Eclipse and Solar Eclipse: What You Need to Know

Eclipse season is always intense. Whether there’s a lunar eclipse or a solar eclipse happening, they’re like a full moon or new moon on steroids. Eclipses are super-charged new moons and full moons. What makes eclipses different are their connections to the Nodes of Destiny—which add fuel to their fire. In astrology, the North Node and South Node switch signs every 18 months or so. As the moon moves through the zodiac, in its elliptical in space, the highest and lowest points of the elliptical mark the Nodes of Destiny in the sky.
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

The New Moon Race: Russia & China Reveal Roadmap for Joint Lunar Base

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Roscosmos PR) — Today, June 16, 2021, in the city of St. Petersburg, within the framework of the International Conference on Space Exploration GLEX-2021, a joint session of the State Corporation Roscosmos and the Chinese National Space Administration (KNKA) was held, dedicated to the presentation of the Roadmap for the creation of the International Scientific Lunar Station ( MNLS).