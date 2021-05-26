NBA explains why LeBron James avoided discipline while Kristaps Porzingis got fined over health violation
The NBA came under fire Tuesday when it chose to fine Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis for breaking league rules relating to stopping the spread of the coronavirus while giving LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers an apparent free pass for doing something similar. Porzingis was fined $50,000 for violating the league's rules on players going into a bar, club, lounge or comparable establishment regardless of vaccination status.www.lakers365.com