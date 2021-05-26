NBA explains why LeBron James avoided discipline while Kristaps Porzingis got fined over health violation

The 2021 NBA Playoffs have featured some thrilling matchups -- along with many injuries to star players. Now, LeBron James is weighing in. James tweeted, "They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen." Last fall, James had expressed concern about the short turnaround between the end of the 2020 playoffs in October and the beginning of the 2020-21 season in late December. Games in the 2020-21 season were also condensed, especially for teams that had a lot of postponements due to health and safety protocols amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.