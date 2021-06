Match report by Tanner Coad. The Devonport Strikers have advanced to the final of the Lakoseljac Cup in resounding fashion with an 8-0 walloping over Taroona at Kelvedon Park. Devonport had the majority of the chances in the opening minutes, but to their credit Taroona defended very well with Dominic Easton and Samuel Johnson holding the line. Connor Parke finally got the breakthrough before the break after coolly tapping in past the keeper.