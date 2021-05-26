Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wednesday 5/26 OT: Let’s Go Mavs!

By mehtteo
Posted by 
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 18 days ago

Timothy Duane Hardaway Jr. (born March 16, 1992) is an American professional basketballplayer for the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played college basketball for the Michigan Wolverinesand declared for the NBA draft after his junior season for the national runner-up 2012–13 team. Hardaway was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the New York Knicks. He has had two stints with the Knicks and has also played for the Atlanta Hawks. He is the son of former NBA All-StarTim Hardaway.

www.lonestarball.com
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Knicks#Michigan Basketball#American#The Dallas Mavericks#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks#Mavs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

76ers' Seth Curry (injury recovery) questionable on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Seth Curry (injury recovery) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. Curry is questionable to play on Sunday are logging 23.1 minutes against Orlando on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Magic. Curry's Sunday projection...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Mavs HC Rick Carlisle was the star of Game 5

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - There were many reasons the Mavericks beat the Clippers in Game 5 of their playoff series, but Will and Chris agree Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle was one of the biggest reasons. His shiftiness with the lineups helped get the Clippers off their game. Watch...
NBAPosted by
NJ.com

Sixers’ Joel Embiid is out of Wednesday’s Game 5 vs. Wizards

Sixers center Joel Embiid will not play in Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. The Sixers, who currently lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, said that an MRI studied by orthopedic specialists showed Embiid suffered a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, causing his absence in Game 5. Get...
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Film Room: How Clippers Win By Going Small

DALLAS - After taking a 2-0 series lead, the Dallas Mavericks fell to the LA Clippers in Game 3 with 118-108 being the final score. Now, it's back to the drawing board for the Mavs. It's difficult to envision there being a better start the Mavericks could have gotten off...
NBAYardbarker

'It's Going To Be A War': Mavs Prepared For Game 7 Showdown

Kawhi Leonard put together one of the greater two-way performances in NBA playoff history in Game 6. With the LA Clippers winning 104-97 on Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks will face off on Sunday to decide who advances. Leonard not only tied his playoff career-high in scoring with 45 points,...
NBAdallassportsfanatic.com

Luka’s 42-point frenzy fuels Game 5 win for Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks escaped a furious LA Clippers’ comeback bid in the waning moments of a crucial game five to pick up a 105-100 win in a series that was tied 2-2 before tipoff. Having never been done before, the road team has won each of the first five games...
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Wings at Mercury Game Moves to June 8

ARLINGTON, TX – The Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury game originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 9 is moving to Tuesday, June 8, the WNBA announced today. Game time is 9 p.m. CT. Prior to the game on June 8, the Wings will play at the Seattle Storm on Friday, June...