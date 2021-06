Bend Studio is working on its next project. The game will offer an open world and be a new IP. The latter seems to definitely end the topic of a possible Days Gone 2. Known from Days Gone, the team at Bend Studio is already working on the next project. The only thing we know about it is that it will be a new IP and an open-world game. The information was revealed by Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios group, which brings together developers owned by Sony.