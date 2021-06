Jae Lee is returning to creator-owned comics with his first new title since Hellshock in 1994. Seven Sons, is drawn by Jae Lee, co-written by documentary producer Robert Windom and writer of 10 Minutes Gone Kelvin Mao, with colours by June Chung and letters by Simon Bowland. Seven Sons is described as The Fugitive meets The Book of Revelations. It tells the story of Delph, a young man who may be the Second Coming of Christ, running for his life as he attempts to learn the truth behind his existence. "Seven Sons is a complex and interesting story that grabs you from page 1," said Lee. "I'm excited for people to join us on this thrill ride!"