WWE NXT: Karrion Kross, Finn Bálor have championship rematch

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
May 26 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Karrion Kross defended his title agains Finn Bálor in the main event of WWE NXT.

The bout was a rematch from NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver in April where Kross first defeated Bálor for the championship.

Kross, who was accompanied to the ring by his partner Scarlett, was unrelenting in his pursuit to remain NXT Champion. Bálor pulled out a number of tricks including trapping Kross inside the ring apron in order to punch the champ multiple times in the back.

Bálor later delivered a high-flying Tope con Hilo, however, Kross immediately recovered and slammed the challenger hard onto the announcer's table.

Bálor was able to dodge Kross' signature elbow strike but a second attempt found its mark. Kross then won the match by causing Bálor to pass out to the Kross Jacket, allowing him to retain the NXT Championship.

Also on WWE NXT, Franky Monet made her in-ring debut in a match against Cora Jade.

Monet was aggressive and was in control throughout the bout. Monet slapped Jade hard in the chest after placing her in the corner, and followed that up by delivering a double-knee strike.

Monet additionally performed a Spear and won the match in convincing fashion after delivering a Powerbomb followed by a modified Glam Slam.

NXT Women's Champion Raquel González and her tag team partner Dakota Kai took on Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon. Blackheart and Moon proved to be the more experienced duo and double-teamed Kai after González was briefly taken out by a modified Eclipse.

Blackheart and Moon then won the match by working together to perform a Double Facebuster.

González, upset at losing, then started to violently slam Blackheart into the ringside barricades and ring post as Kai forced Moon to watch.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Pete Dunne defeating Bobby Fish; Mercedes Martinez defeating Zayda Ramier; and LA Knight interrupting The Million Dollar Faceoff between Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase to attack Grimes.

