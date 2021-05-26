Cancel
Presidential Election

American politics in a state of flux, says pollster

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - With five months into the Biden administration and former President Trump with even more influence over the GOP, are the traditional politics of both parties giving way to a new era? Ballotpedia’s Scott Rasmussen says we're seeing a different kind of Democratic Party with more progressive ideas and a different GOP which is no longer the party of George W. Bush or John McCain.

George W. Bush
John Mccain
