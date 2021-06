DES MOINES — Ashlynn Sheets and Sydney Rockhold combined on a three-inning no-hitter in the opening game of a CIML Metro conference sweep for the Ottumwa High School softball team on Wednesday night at Des Moines North. The Bulldogs scored 13 runs in the first innings of each three-inning run-rule victory, taking game one 17-0 and game two 18-1. Anne Guest went 2-3 at the plate, driving in three runs while scoring twice in the opening game for the Bulldogs. Amber Shotts added two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs as Ottumwa moved above .500 for the first time this season.