Henry County Public Health’s immunization clinics are returning to their regular schedule in June with a few updates. Clinics will be held on Tuesdays from 9-11am, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1-4pm, and the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month from 1-6pm. The COVID-19 vaccine (currently only Moderna or J&J Janssen) will now be available during any of these clinic times for anyone 18 and older.