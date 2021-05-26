newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street closing higher as investors monitor recovery

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZbOX_0aBpxSHu00

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback the day before.

The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.

Smaller company stocks continued to outgain the rest of the market as they've done all year. Treasury yields mostly edged higher.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth and inflation, which has been rising.

“That’s just going to be the state of the market environment for some time to come,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

The S&P 500 rose 7.86 points to 4,195.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old Wednesday, gained 10.59 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,323.05. The blue-chip index swung between a gain of 97 points and a 41-point slide. The Nasdaq added 80.82 points, or 0.6%, to 13,738. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 43.52 points, or 2%, to 2,249.27.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high on May 7th, but then fell for two straight weeks heading into this week. The index is on track for a gain this week of about 1%.

Investors bid up shares in several retailers that delivered strong quarterly report cards. Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped 16.9% after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters rose 10% and Abercrombie & Fitch climbed 7.8% on similarly strong financial results.

Retailers, hotels and cruise lines are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal with vaccinations increasing and the pandemic seemingly receding.

The next key economic update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its latest GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.

Bond yields, which rose sharply earlier in the year, remained relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58% from 1.56% from late Tuesday.

“Investors need to stop worrying about short-term concerns around The Fed and inflation,” Hooper said. “That’s really creating a lot of the churn we’re seeing.”

Online retail giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the aim of filling its video streaming service with more shows to watch. The announcement left the stock little changed.

Markets in Europe were mixed and markets in Asia were broadly higher.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
585
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Gdp#Economic Stimulus#Growth Stocks#Stock Investors#Global Stock Markets#Stock Trading#Invesco#Nasdaq#Sporting Goods#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#The Commerce Department#Mgm#The Associated Press#S P 500#Solid Gains#Declines#Short Term Concerns#Treasury Yields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
StocksFrankfort Times

US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500's first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday following economic reports showing that layoffs are falling and the economy is growing. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after giving up most of an earlier gain. The benchmark index is on track for a gain this week of about 1.1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks eye gains on growth outlook; yields up

(May 28): Asian stocks look set to rise Friday after solid U.S. economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a rally on Wall Street in cyclical shares. Treasury yields climbed. Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia and were steady in Hong Kong. U.S. equity contracts climbed...
Worldaudacy.com

Asian shares mostly higher on upbeat US jobs, growth data

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. President Joe Biden's proposal fo r a $6 trillion budget also boosted buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.1%...
StocksCNBC

European markets close higher as U.S. data boosts recovery hopes

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.57%, passing Thursday's intraday record high. Global equities look to be heading for a seventh consecutive day of gains after first-time jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a new pandemic low of 406,000, according to Labor Department data. Euro zone economic sentiment climbed...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall Street shrugs off inflation jump to move higher

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, putting both the Dow and S&P indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding...
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
BusinessBusiness Insider

US stocks climb as economic optimism overshadows rise in inflation

US stocks trade higher on Friday as investors shrug off fresh data showing a surge in inflation. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — a key measure of domestic inflation — gained 0.6% through April, the Commerce Department announced Friday, as American spending rebounded. The jump is the largest single-month...
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks rally still alive after mixed Wall Street session

EUR USD -0.24%. The Dollar strengthening has resumed today. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped 0.04% Thursday despite US Labor Department report 406 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 444 thousand the previous week.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Higher On Continued Optimism About Economic Recovery

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Friday amid rising optimism about global economic recovery thanks to upbeat economic data from the U.S. Relaxations in coronavirus restrictions in several places in the U.S. and Europe following an acceleration in vaccination drive contributed as well to the positive mood in the markets.
Stocksomahanews.net

Wall Street edges higher after positive Core PCE data

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks and the dollar advanced on Friday after data showed U.S. Core PCE surged to 3.1%, against a forecast 2.9%. The Dow Jones industrials gained 64.81 points or 0.19 percent to 34,529.45. The Standard and Poor's 500 rose 3.23 points or 0.08 percent, to...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Midday Report: Wall Street Higher Midday, Ignores Inflation Gauge Spike

US stocks rose in midday trading on Friday amid a steady government bond market as investors shrugged off a spike in a key inflation gauge for now, and setting up two key indexes for their fourth consecutive monthly rises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 143.67 points, or 0.4%, to...
Marketsetftrends.com

Wary of Rising Yields? Turn to Short-Term Treasury Bonds

The potential for higher interest rates is putting assets like the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) in the spotlight. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is trying its best to ease markets that have been volatile as of late. An improving economy is causing market experts to wonder whether the recovery is running too hot, which could prompt the Fed to shift its stance on rates.
StocksBirmingham Star

Nifty hits record high, metal stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Equity indices gained over half a per cent during early hours on Friday as industry leaders hoped for another economic stimulus by the government. Analysts said the overall structure of the market remains positive as investors are upbeat about unlocking of the economy next...