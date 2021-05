ARIETTA — A local inn owner is sponsoring a “drive through” bone marrow donor registration Saturday at 10 a.m. Jenny Smith, new owner of the Balsam Inn at 140 Route 10, Caroga Lake — formerly known as the Arietta Hotel — is sponsoring a drive-thru bone marrow donor registration with special mention of health and fitness enthusiast, Riley Martin, 22, of Amsterdam. His family were formerly residents in Caroga Lake and Martin was a CrossFit trainer in Schenectady until his recent diagnosis with acute myeloid leukemia. A matching bone marrow donor is sought to aid in his battle against cancer.