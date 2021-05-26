IWD warns of fraudulent website attempting to collect information from Iowans
DES MOINES – It has come to Iowa Workforce Development’s attention that a fraudulent website that mirrors IWD’s claims portal is attempting to collect personal information from Iowans. As a reminder, customers applying for unemployment insurance benefits should only file an application through the official IWD website: www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov Any other variation of this link is not an official IWD website.kilj.com