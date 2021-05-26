Cancel
Des Moines, IA

IWD warns of fraudulent website attempting to collect information from Iowans

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 18 days ago

DES MOINES – It has come to Iowa Workforce Development’s attention that a fraudulent website that mirrors IWD’s claims portal is attempting to collect personal information from Iowans. As a reminder, customers applying for unemployment insurance benefits should only file an application through the official IWD website: www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov Any other variation of this link is not an official IWD website.

kilj.com
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Related
Des Moines, IAkicdam.com

Six New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Local Area

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 3 p.m. Monday taking the pandemic total to 399,549 cases and 6,006 virus-related deaths. Locally, the largest increase is in Clay and Dickinson Counties with two new cases...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Deadline for REAL ID pushed back again

DES MOINES — The deadline to get your driver’s license transitioned to a REAL ID has been pushed back by the pandemic. Iowa DOT Customer Services Bureau director, Darcy Doty says many states had their driver’s license offices closed for several months during the height of the outbreak. “We were...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.