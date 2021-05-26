Cancel
Early Morning Fog, Severe Weather Chances Move In Thursday Evening

By Alan Crone
News On 6
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome early morning fog and clouds should gradually thin out and reveal some sunshine later today with afternoon highs reaching the lower to mid-80s. While there may be a few isolated showers or storms in a few locations today, our focus continues Thursday, including the potential for significant severe weather probabilities as a cold front nears the state.

