We know Christopher Columbus discovered America, but where did he come from?

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
The voyages of Christopher Columbus helped Europeans discover America, but the famous explorer’s own origins have long been a matter of debate.

But now scientists are hoping to shed light on them thanks to the latest advances in genetic technology.

Tests being carried out on Columbus’s bones at the University of Granada will seek to determine whether he was indeed born in Genoa, as most historians think, or whether, as some others believe, he had Spanish, Portuguese, Croatian or even Polish origins.

José Antonio Lorente, professor of legal and forensic medicine at the university is one of the scientists leading the project.

